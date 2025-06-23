Nigeria: Justice Mary Odili to Chair NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee

The organisers of the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) yesterday announced Justice Mary Ukaego Odili, retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a renowned figure in Nigeria's judicial history, as Chair of its Advisory Committee for the 2025 awards edition.

The statement signed by the Founder of NEAPS, Ms Mariam Mohammed, also announced Mr. Ako Abbah, an Assistant Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), as Secretary of the NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee.

Other members of the NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee are Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), Senior Partner at Strachan Partners; Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of The Presidency; Shaka Momodu, Editor at THISDAY Newspaper; Stella Din Jacob, Director of News at TVC News; Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief at Premium Times; and Yemi Adebowale, Journalist/Columnist and Chairman/CEO of Storkgate and Associates.

In her press statement, Ms Mohammed said: "The NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee, comprising prominent leaders from various sectors, was assembled to ensure that the awards continue to reflect the highest standards of transparency, merit, inclusiveness, and national relevance. Its role is instrumental in maintaining the prestige and credibility of the awards."

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), continues to collaborate with The Best Strategic PR (TBS) for the annual NEAPS awards.

In its third year, NEAPS provides a national recognition platform that celebrates individuals and institutions demonstrating exceptional performance, integrity, and innovation in public service.

It also promotes a culture of accountability, inspires ethical leadership, and highlights efforts that significantly contribute to national development and the common good.

Through these awards, NEAPS encourages best practices in governance and public administration and fosters public trust by honouring those who have shown measurable impact in service to the nation.

The maiden edition of the NEAPs Awards, held in October 2022 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, honoured 44 Nigerians. Then, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the awards.

The second edition, 2024, also held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, honoured 49 Nigerians. At the award, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said he was genuinely delighted to witness the second edition of NEAPS, and thanked TBS led by Ms. Mariam Mohammed, "for this initiative and for deploying one of the best indices to determine the level of performance of Public Officers."

The Best Strategic PR is a Strategic Communication and Policy advisory firm. The firm is at the forefront of galvanizing support for promoting Nigerian ideals and achieving sustainable development goals through effective partnerships with government, International NGOs, the diplomatic community, multinational companies, and individuals.