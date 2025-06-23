West Africa: Boakai Rallies West Africa for Bold Economic Integration At Abuja Summit

ABUJA, Nigeria -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. on Saturday positioned Liberia as a rising voice for regional integration and economic reform, calling on West African leaders to dismantle trade barriers and seize shared opportunities for growth and stability.

Speaking at the inaugural West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) in Abuja, Nigeria, President Boakai delivered a forceful message: the region must move beyond rhetoric and act decisively to unlock its economic potential through cooperation, infrastructure investment, and inclusive development.

"The challenges we face are complex, but not insurmountable," Boakai told the High-Level Panel at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre. "Now is the time to act boldly--for our people, our economies, and our future."

The summit, held under the theme "Unlocking West Africa's Economic Potential," convened ECOWAS heads of state, business leaders, economists, and policymakers. It comes amid mounting pressure for deeper regional trade integration and just weeks ahead of the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS and the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Boakai praised Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for hosting what he described as a "strategic and timely" summit focused squarely on regional economic challenges and opportunities.

Liberia Pledges to Champion Peace

Boakai's remarks come as Liberia prepares to assume a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. The President used the platform to thank ECOWAS member states for their unanimous backing and pledged to use the seat to champion peace, dialogue, and regional solidarity.

"Liberia will use its voice at the UN Security Council to amplify the concerns of our region and to strengthen the bonds that tie us together," he said.

Liberia's ARREST Agenda Positioned for Regional Trade Impact

President Boakai outlined key pillars of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, highlighting investments in agriculture, port modernization, renewable energy, and digital transformation. He said these priorities align seamlessly with ECOWAS's integration objectives and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"We are laying the foundation for Liberia to become a hub for trade, innovation, and investment--not just in the Mano River Union, but across the ECOWAS space," Boakai said.

He underscored the urgent need to harmonize trade policies, boost intra-regional commerce, and create cross-border infrastructure that connects markets and people.

Call for Reconciliation with ECOWAS Exits

In one of the summit's most striking moments, President Boakai urged member states to leave the door open for countries that have exited the bloc amid political transitions and internal strife.

"We must keep the door open for reconciliation," he appealed. "The strength of ECOWAS lies in its unity. No country should be left behind."

Following Saturday's summit, attention now turns to Sunday's 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, set to take place at the Presidential Villa's Old Banquet Hall in Abuja. The high-level gathering will mark five decades of regional cooperation and debate new strategies for peace, economic growth, and democratic consolidation.