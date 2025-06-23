South Africa: Gauteng Temperatures Set to Drop Below Zero

Johannesburg will drop to -2°C on Friday, with Pretoria at 0°C as a cold front brings freezing weather.

Emergency services warn people to be careful with heaters and fires during the coldest week of winter.

People in Gauteng need to get ready for very cold weather this week as temperatures drop below zero.

A strong cold front is moving across South Africa, bringing freezing conditions that will make this week feel like the coldest yet.

Johannesburg will drop to -2°C on Friday, with daytime temperatures only reaching 11°C. Pretoria will be a bit warmer at 0°C, with a high of 13°C.

The cold weather comes just after Saturday's winter solstice. This is the longest night and shortest day of the year.

Emergency services in Johannesburg are getting ready for the cold snap.

When it gets this cold, many people use heaters, candles, paraffin stoves and fires to keep warm. But these can be dangerous if people don't use them safely.

People are being told to never leave heaters or candles unattended and to keep them away from things that can catch fire. If there's a fire or emergency, call 011 375 5911.

The South African Weather Service says the cold front will hit the Western and Northern Cape from Wednesday to Friday.

These areas will get very cold, wet and windy weather. There will be heavy rain and snow on the mountains. Strong winds will make the sea rough and dangerous.

Warnings have been put out for big waves and strong winds along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London. Small boats could turn over in the rough water.

Weather experts say people should dress warmly, use extra blankets and stay inside as much as they can. Be careful with heaters and fires. Check on older people and those who don't have warm homes.