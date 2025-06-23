Mauritius: PM Calls for Regular Yoga Practice As a Path to Holistic Well-Being

"Yoga is not a luxury but a cornerstone to mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing", stated the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, while exhorting the population to adopt a healthy lifestyle and incorporate regular Yoga practices.

He was speaking today at the Côte D'or National Sports Complex, during a Yoga session organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the High Commission of the Republic of India to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, observed on 21 June.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Mr Anurag Srivastava, Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, and other personalities also participated in the Yoga session.

Certificates were also remitted to associations engaged in the promotion of Yoga namely Abhyasa Yoga Mauritius, Brahmakumari Mauritius and Yoga Sana Sports Association, Mauritius.

In his keynote address, the Prime Minister underscored the growing relevance of Yoga highlighting that it is today considered as a global movement uniting millions of people in the pursuit of health, peace and wellbeing. « Yoga is a profound philosophy as well as a living science and a timeless gift from India to humanity », he said, acknowledging the efforts of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to promote the practice of Yoga not only in India but across the world.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi's proposition for the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations General Assembly, Dr Ramgoolam noted that some 177 countries including Mauritius co-sponsored the resolution. Today, Yoga is practised in over 190 countries in workplaces, health institutions, community centres and schools, he said.

« We are at a critical juncture in global health where the world is still recovering from the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time dealing with climate crisis, emergence of infectious diseases, increase in Non-Communicable Diseases, ageing population, social isolation and unhealthy lifestyle », observed the Prime Minister. He deplored the fact that Mauritius ranks among the top countries with the highest prevalence of diabetes, and urged for immediate and concrete action to address the growing health concern.

Dr Ramgoolam pointed out that the tax on soft drinks and alcohol has been increased in the 2025-2026 Budget as a deterrent to unhealthy consumption habits. He further emphasised Government's commitment to shifting from a reactive healthcare model to a proactive culture of wellness, centred on lifestyle medicine, innovation, and evidence-based preventive measures.

Reiterating that the world is one big family, he pointed out that Yoga has transcended borders, cultures and languages. « Health is not an individual pursuit but a collective responsibility », he emphasised adding that it also aligns to the theme chosen for this year which is ' Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. The Prime Minister further called on the population especially the youth to embrace Yoga more actively describing it as a low cost, an evidence-based and an empowering way to nurture one's physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual growth.

As for Minister Bachoo, he dwelt on the various initiatives undertaken by his Ministry to integrate Yoga and AYUSH into the public health programmes and institutional reforms. He indicated that free weekly Yoga sessions are being conducted in some 71 community centres across the island and urged the population especially women and youngsters to practise Yoga frequently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, he underlined that Government is also working on the setting up of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence which will serve as a regional hub dedicated to the promotion and practice of traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga. The centre will also provide wellness services, training, and research opportunities for the African region, he added.

The Indian High Commissioner, for his part, pointed out that the International Day of Yoga is a celebration of unity, bringing together people, cultures, and countries through a shared practice and purpose. He hailed Yoga as a global unifying force, embraced by millions across continents and commended Mauritius for its efforts in making Yoga accessible to the wider population. He also recalled the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Mauritius and India, emphasising that Yoga continues to strengthen the emotional and spiritual bond between the two nations.