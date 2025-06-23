Africa: Nations Seek Concensus On Management of Chemicals, Waste and Pollution

Nairobi — On Friday, countries gathered in Uruguay to agree on the creation of a new global science-policy panel aimed at enhancing the management of chemicals, waste, and pollution.

This initiative marks a major step in the global effort to safeguard both people and the planet.

The newly established panel is designed to address a critical gap in the global environmental framework by providing countries with independent, policy-relevant scientific advice on the prevention of chemicals, waste, and pollution.

It will support nations in making informed decisions to mitigate the harmful impacts of these issues.

The initiative follows a resolution passed at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in 2022, which called for the creation of an intergovernmental science-policy body focused on chemicals, waste, and pollution prevention.

Global assessments

After years of extensive negotiations led by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the panel is set to play a key role in conducting global assessments, identifying knowledge gaps, communicating complex scientific findings in accessible formats, and supporting national decision-making.

The panel will also be tasked with horizon scanning to identify emerging threats and guide timely responses.

"Today [Friday] we made history. This panel represents science and cooperation coming together to minimize the negative impacts of chemicals and waste and prevent pollution. This is the first step in delivering meaningful action to address our global waste and pollution crisis and secure a healthier, safer future for all," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

"During complex times, environmental multilateralism has yet again delivered for people and for our planet. Now our focus turns to operationalizing the panel so that it can quickly and effectively support countries, safeguard our environment and protect generations to come."

The establishment of the panel comes at a crucial moment as the world grapples with the escalating impacts of the triple planetary crisis--climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

This new panel complements existing global scientific bodies, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), forming a comprehensive scientific trifecta to address the planet's most pressing environmental challenges.

The negotiations in Punta del Este this week built on the work of a dedicated working group that reconvened to address outstanding issues from its 2024 session.

These discussions culminated in the formal establishment of the panel during an Intergovernmental Meeting held from June 19-20, 2025.

The next step will be preparing for the panel's first plenary session, where governments will discuss and adopt its initial work programme, set priorities, and define engagement strategies with partners.