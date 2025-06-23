Zimbabwe: Chinese Brutally Attacks Employee for Seeking NSSA Recourse Over Occupational Injury

An employee at Chinese-run Huaman Investments (Private) Limited alleged that he was brutally attacked for involving the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to ascertain injuries incurred at work.

Circumstances around the matter are that the employee (name withheld) recently sustained injuries at work and approached National Engineering Workers Union (NEWU) led by Shepherd Mashingaidze, where he received advice to approach NSSA for recourse.

As per standard procedure, NSSA gave the employee a form to take back to the company for signing by management to pave the way for the assessment of injuries.

"However, upon my arrival events took a nasty twist when the Chinese manager, Mr Lohua and his foreman of Zimbabwean origin administered through beatings on us.

"Bricks and iron were thrown at me and my friends as he questioned why we were involving NSSA and trade unions in the issues," he alleged.

The employees told NewZimbabwe.com heartrending stories, which reveal the extent to which ordinary citizens are suffering at the hands of the Chinese run companies

"What breaks my heart is that I have worked at this company for four years and we are paid just a paltry US$0,90 cents or so per hour. The work shifts start at 5am up to 7pm in the evening.

"We receive between US$7,00 and US$8,00 per day. The owners of the company are reluctant to give us contracts and if you question them they respond by beating up the workers," the employee alleged.

Another employee (name withheld) who spoke to our news crew alleged that at one point he was beaten up until he later lost his tooth

"On night shifts we are given just one hour to eat and rest. If you wake up late, say about just five minutes later, US$20,00 is deducted from your earnings," he said.

Another former employee alleged that when he was summarily fired a few months ago, efforts to recover his outstanding dues were foiled after the Chinese company owners unleashed dogs.

Quizzed on why the recently dismissed worker had not filed a report with the police, he said, "When I went to the police station in Msasa, which is close to the company, the officers told me they could not open a docket if I did not provide fuel for them to go and investigate the matter.

"After all, reporting to the police in the area is just an exercise in futility because the guys just bribe their way out."

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to contact the company were fruitless since there was no readily available website or social media handles on the company.