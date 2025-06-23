Nigeria: Explosion Kills Five, Injures 10 in Kano - Police

He said the bomb squad found seven more undetonated explosives in the remaining unburnt scraps.

An explosion has occurred in a factory located along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters in Kano State. The police in the state have confirmed five deaths from the explosion.

Kano police spokesperson Hussaini Abdullahi provided information on the explosion in a press statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA on Saturday.

"Fifteen people sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. Regrettably, five of the victims died while receiving treatment," Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the explosion was reported to the police by Ibrahim Udazu, the marketing manager of the Yongxing Steel Company, a Chinese-owned factory. He told the police that some people were already injured and sought the intervention of the police.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, leading the early responders, including the command's team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Weapons Personnel, arrived and secured the scene to avert further damage."

The police said they cannot confirm if the explosive was a bomb and that the police commissioner has "directed a detailed investigation to find the root cause of the unfortunate incident."

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the explosion occurred from a truck loaded with scraps from Damaturu, Yobe State, while offloading at the company's premises," the spokesperson said.

He said the bomb squad found seven more undetonated explosives in the remaining unburnt scraps.

While comforting the people of Kano State, the police commissioner urged the "public to remain calm and be vigilant".

He urged the public to provide useful information or report suspicious activities to the Kano police through the provided hotlines for emergency - 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

"As we speak, the remaining victims are receiving medical attention at the hospital," the commissioner said.

Bomb related incidents are rare in Kano State despite being located in the North-west region where banditry is rife.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the last reported explosion in the state was in 2024 when a man detonated a bomb that killed a worshipper and injured 24 others in a mosque in Gezawa LGA.

The incident occurred in May 2024 when the worshippers were observing the early morning prayer at Gadan, a community in the LGA.

The suspect was later arrested.

The then state police commissioner, Usaini Gumel, told reporters that Shafi'u Abubakar, 38, later told investigators that he targeted the worshippers over a family dispute on inheritance.

Mr Abubakar, on 26 May 2025, was found guilty on all the charges and sentenced to death by hanging, 150 strokes of cane, a N1,500 fine and forfeiture of his tricycle, with proceeds to repair the damage to the mosque.