Nigeria: Explosion Kills Five, Injures 10 in Kano - Police

22 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Anas Dansalma

He said the bomb squad found seven more undetonated explosives in the remaining unburnt scraps.

An explosion has occurred in a factory located along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters in Kano State. The police in the state have confirmed five deaths from the explosion.

Kano police spokesperson Hussaini Abdullahi provided information on the explosion in a press statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA on Saturday.

"Fifteen people sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. Regrettably, five of the victims died while receiving treatment," Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the explosion was reported to the police by Ibrahim Udazu, the marketing manager of the Yongxing Steel Company, a Chinese-owned factory. He told the police that some people were already injured and sought the intervention of the police.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, leading the early responders, including the command's team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Weapons Personnel, arrived and secured the scene to avert further damage."

The police said they cannot confirm if the explosive was a bomb and that the police commissioner has "directed a detailed investigation to find the root cause of the unfortunate incident."

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the explosion occurred from a truck loaded with scraps from Damaturu, Yobe State, while offloading at the company's premises," the spokesperson said.

He said the bomb squad found seven more undetonated explosives in the remaining unburnt scraps.

While comforting the people of Kano State, the police commissioner urged the "public to remain calm and be vigilant".

He urged the public to provide useful information or report suspicious activities to the Kano police through the provided hotlines for emergency - 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

"As we speak, the remaining victims are receiving medical attention at the hospital," the commissioner said.

Bomb related incidents are rare in Kano State despite being located in the North-west region where banditry is rife.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the last reported explosion in the state was in 2024 when a man detonated a bomb that killed a worshipper and injured 24 others in a mosque in Gezawa LGA.

The incident occurred in May 2024 when the worshippers were observing the early morning prayer at Gadan, a community in the LGA.

The suspect was later arrested.

The then state police commissioner, Usaini Gumel, told reporters that Shafi'u Abubakar, 38, later told investigators that he targeted the worshippers over a family dispute on inheritance.

Mr Abubakar, on 26 May 2025, was found guilty on all the charges and sentenced to death by hanging, 150 strokes of cane, a N1,500 fine and forfeiture of his tricycle, with proceeds to repair the damage to the mosque.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.