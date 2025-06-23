Ethiopia: ONLF Accuses Somali Region Officials of Holding Senior Members 'Incommunicado' for Weeks After Office Raid in Nogob Zone

Addis Abeba- The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has reported that two of its senior members in the Nogob Zone, Somali Regional State, have been held "incommunicado" for over three weeks, alleging they were detained "without warrant, charge, or any semblance of due process."

In a statement issued on June 20, ONLF said Ayaanle Yaasiin Budul, Chair of its Nogob Zone chapter, and Bashiir Cismaan Budul, Head of the Elweyne District chapter, were apprehended after "armed personnel stormed the ONLF office" in Elweyne. The group claimed the officials were assaulted during the raid and taken to "an undisclosed detention facility."

According to the statement, "the office was ransacked," and "the ONLF flag was destroyed." ONLF also said the elderly woman who owns the building--described as "the mother of a former ONLF fighter"--was detained for a week on what it called "a baseless accusation" of renting the premises to ONLF.

ONLF accused local and regional officials of ordering and supervising the raid and detentions, and alleged that these actions were carried out "on direct orders" from Somali Regional State President Mustafa Muhumed Omar.

The statement described the incident as part of "a broader campaign of harassment" following ONLF's public criticism of what it referred to as "the federal government's failure to honour the 2018 peace agreement" and efforts to "install a surrogate party across the Somali Region."

ONLF outlined a list of demands, including the "immediate and unconditional release" of the detained officials, the restoration of its Elweyne office, and "an independent investigation into the conduct of those responsible." It also called for "an end to political intimidation" and urged respect for the "constitutional guarantee of regional self-administration."

The group appealed to both domestic and international bodies to "monitor the detainees' welfare," demand access to legal counsel and family, and support "an impartial fact-finding mission."

The latest development follows earlier accusations by ONLF against the Somali regional administration. In April, ONLF accused Somali Region authorities of "preventing ONLF from convening lawful meetings" and of "unlawfully detaining two ONLF members," describing the actions as "unlawful and politically motivated."

The group claimed that "a formal directive was issued" by the Somali Region president instructing security forces to "intimidate members" and "target its offices." It said this led to an incident in Garba District, where "the police commissioner... unlawfully detained two ONLF members and physically assaulted one of them" inside a government compound.

In a statement issued on 14 May, the party also accused the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), in partnership with regional authorities, of attempting to "install loyalists" in leadership roles to "neutralize ONLF as a political force." The group said the effort "threatens to destabilize the region and risks reigniting conflict."