Uganda: 15,000 Balaalo in Northern Uganda Ask Museveni to Halt Eviction Order

More than 15,000 pastoralist cattle keepers (Balaalo) operating in Northern Uganda have appealed to President Museveni to reconsider an eviction order they say is driven by tribalism, misinformation, and political motives.

The order, issued last week, mandates the removal of all Balaalo from the region.

The appeal was made during a regional meeting in Kigumba Town, Kiryandongo District, where cattle farmers from West Nile, Lango, and Acholi sub-regions gathered to raise alarm over what they called unfair treatment.

The farmers said they had legally acquired the land they occupy and should not be painted as land grabbers.

"We are law-abiding citizens. Most of our people went through the proper channels to obtain land and have documents to prove it," said Alex Mwesige, chairperson of the Northern Uganda Commercial Farmers.

"This eviction order is not only unjustified, it is being pushed by tribal sentiments and political manipulation."

Mwesige also questioned the rationale behind removing a group contributing significantly to local economies.

"We pay taxes, we employ people, and our livestock sector supports district development. Why destabilise us?" he asked.

He also criticised the use of the term Balaalo to label all cattle keepers, saying it is derogatory.

"Balaalo means someone who follows their cows. So, if Acholi own cows, they too would be Balaalo. This term should not be used to define or isolate any ethnic group."

Other speakers shared stories of hardship and compliance with government directives, only to face forced eviction.

Sophia Natukunda, from the Acholi sub-region, said her community had already demarcated their land on presidential instruction, abandoning crop farming in the process.

"Now we are being told to vacate without any resettlement plan. Our families are at risk of famine," she said.

Dominic Savior from Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District questioned why those who followed legal procedures were now being punished.

"We did everything the authorities asked us to do. Now we're being told to leave. Where should we go?"

Geoffrey Mwiine, who owns 318 acres in Lakang Sub-county, urged the government to conduct thorough investigations before implementing such sweeping directives.

Similarly, Edward Tumwesigye Kananura, who has lived in Amuru since 2014 and owns over 200 acres with 500 cows, warned of serious economic consequences.

"I produce over 10,000 litres of milk every day and pay local taxes. Evicting us harshly without any alternative plan is unacceptable," he said.

The presidential directive is expected to displace over 10,000 people and affect more than one million head of cattle, raising fears of a humanitarian and economic crisis if implemented without safeguards.