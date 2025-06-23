Uganda: Tororo Education Crisis - More Desks, Fewer Solutions in Overcrowded Classrooms

An ambitious government effort to improve the learning environment in Tororo District by supplying desks to public primary schools has sparked fresh concerns among education stakeholders, who say the move has done little to resolve the district's deeper education crisis.

During the 2024/25 financial year, the district rolled out a large-scale distribution of desks, aiming to bridge years of neglect.

While many schools now have sufficient furniture, overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and a severe teacher shortage continue to undermine learning outcomes.

At Pomede Primary School, where enrolment stands at 1,421 pupils, dozens of desks sit unused--not because of surplus, but because classroom space remains limited.

In some schools, as many as six pupils still squeeze onto a single desk, defeating the purpose of the investment.

"They can't write properly and therefore can't concentrate," said Irene Langa, the head teacher.

"Each learner fights for space, and some stay away from school due to overcrowding. The shorter ones are always left out as the bigger learners dominate the space."

District Education Officer Albert Odoi defended the focus on furniture, explaining that for years classrooms were built without accompanying desks, and many schools lacked the resources to repair broken ones.

"We're thankful to the government for availing funds for maintenance and provision of desks," Odoi said. "In the past, we had learners sitting on floors. This was a necessary step."

However, that gratitude is now tempered with regret. Overcrowding, exacerbated by the desk rollout, has led to wider consequences--including health risks.

Stephen Omuna, a teacher, recalled how a red eye outbreak swept through a packed primary seven class. "I had to send them home for a week to recover. That disrupted learning and impacted last year's PLE results."

Education experts and parents are now questioning why the district prioritised furniture over additional classrooms or recruiting more teachers.

But Odoi maintains that the decision was based on resource constraints.

"We debated whether to invest in classrooms or desks. We reasoned that learners could carry desks and study under trees if necessary. That was our way of thinking outside the box," he said.

Yet that workaround fails to address another urgent crisis: the teacher shortage. With a pupil-to-teacher ratio of 100:1--nearly double the national average of 51:1--Tororo schools are severely understaffed, compromising effective teaching and individual attention.

As poor exam performance persists, stakeholders are urging a more holistic approach to education investment--one that balances infrastructure, staffing, and learning materials, rather than isolated interventions.

"Desks alone don't deliver education," said one parent. "We need enough classrooms, enough teachers, and a clear plan--not quick fixes."