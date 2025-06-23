Uganda: Five Killed in Buyende Road Crash As Police Suspect Drunk Driving

Five people have died in a tragic road accident in Buyende District after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a trench along the Kamuli-Irundu Road near Buyumba Trading Centre.

The fatal crash occurred at around 8pm on Saturday, June 21, 2025, involving a Toyota Harrier with registration number UBD 160F.

Police say preliminary investigations point to drunk driving as a possible cause.

Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha, said the vehicle was reportedly returning from Iyingo Landing Site en route to Irundu when the driver lost control at a slightly elevated section of the road.

"The car skidded off the road and plunged into a trench filled with water, killing all the five occupants on the spot," Kasadha said. "It is unfortunate that we lost five young lives in this avoidable tragedy."

The deceased were identified as:

Masudi Sebuliba (32), resident of Kaliro

Ayubu Mua (29), resident of Kaliro Town Council

Ben Ndikola (24), resident of Kaliro Town Council

Wilberforce Wamuseke (31), resident of Gumpi

Evelyn Kyalisima (25), resident of Lyantonde District

Traffic Police responded to the scene, conducted an assessment, and examined the bodies before releasing them to relatives for burial.

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Kagulu Police Station pending further mechanical inspection.

ASP Kasadha cautioned against drunk driving, which he described as a major cause of road carnage across the country.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol not only endangers the life of the driver but also those of passengers and other road users. We call upon the public to desist from such risky behaviour," he said.

Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to establish if any other factors were involved.

As Buyende mourns the loss of five young lives, authorities are urging drivers to exercise greater caution and responsibility to prevent similar tragedies on Uganda's roads.