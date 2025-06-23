Tanzania: Magufuli's Dream Lives On Via Bridge Completion

The economic growth of any nation is closely tied to the development and improvement of its infrastructure particularly roads, railways, major bridges and transport networks.

Reliable transportation systems, including roads, railways, air routes and waterways, are often regarded as the lifeblood of a country, performing a role similar to that of blood vessels in the human body.

Just as blood circulates nutrients, oxygen and essential elements to sustain life, transport infrastructure facilitates the movement of people, goods and services fuelling national development and enhancing the well-being of society.

When such infrastructure is lacking, especially in the form of all-weather roads, remote areas are left disconnected from economic opportunities and essential services, stalling their development.

After seven years of perseverance through numerous challenges, the iconic and modern JP Magufuli Bridge has finally reached completion. Its inauguration represents the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream for the people of Mwanza and Geita, who had long struggled with transportation difficulties.

The bridge now stands as a symbol of progress, promising to ease travel, boost trade and open new avenues for growth in the Lake Zone.

The dream has now become a reality following the official inauguration of the bridge by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, at a ceremony held recently at Kigongo area in Misungwi district, Mwanza region.

The launching of the historic bridge holds profound significance for the nation and especially for the Lake zone residents, who now have every reason to celebrate. The bridge is expected to boost economic activities and contribute to national growth through improved transport connectivity.

Named after the late President John Pombe Magufuli in recognition of his vision and contributions, the bridge was his brainchild and symbolises his emphasis on investing in infrastructure to stimulate economic activities.

With a capacity to accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per day, the bridge is set to unlock a multitude of economic opportunities in Tanzania and the great lakes region.

The completion of the multi-billion project reflects the vision and transformative leadership of the sixth phase government under the leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan who at the time of her succession, construction had only reached 21 per cent completion It is a testament to the President's commitment that the project was completed, an enormous achievement in African infrastructure development.

President Samia has effectively delivered economic prosperity to Lake Zone residents, promoting individual, regional and national income growth. Mwanza Region is now projected to significantly increase its GDP contribution, aiming to boost the current 13.5tr/- to nearly half as much again.

Under the banner of her administration's slogan, "Kazi Iendelee , Let the work continue," President Samia inherited a project that had only reached 25 per cent funding, with 152bn/- already paid to the contractor, a joint venture between China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway 15 Bureau Group Corporation (CR15G).

Her government ensured the project received full funding from domestic sources, ultimately overseeing its completion at a cost of 610.75bn/- (excluding tax), or 718bn/- including tax.

This level of commitment illustrates how tirelessly President Samia worked to fulfil her administration's promises for the benefit of the nation.

The bridge will facilitate transport for farmers and traders bringing their goods to market empower the private sector to operate more effectively and encourage domestic tourism by making it easier for people to access social and economic opportunities.

The Mwanza regional leadership is urged to prepare farmers, herders and traders to capitalise on this infrastructure to ensure they are not sidelined by foreign investors, as well as financial institutions and banks are also encouraged to position themselves to support this shift.

Moreover, the bridge's completion is in line with the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party Manifesto, which emphasises the development of enabling infrastructure to support economic activities, particularly in the transportation sector, transforming it into a productive force rather than a burden for citizens.

All of this has been made possible under the sixth phase government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who, for the past four years, has been at the forefront of integrating economic sectors to boost national productivity and lead Tanzania's economic transformation.

A historic milestone The JP Magufuli Bridge was inaugurated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in an event attended by over 50,000 people.

Attendees included religious leaders, government officials, foreign and local ambassadors, heads of public institutions, former President Jakaya Kikwete, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, CCM Vice-Chairperson for Mainland Tanzania Stephen Wassira, defence and security chiefs, the family of the late President Magufuli including his widow Mrs Janeth Magufuli and development partners from within the country and abroad.

President Samia emphasised that the bridge not only connects Mwanza and Geita regions but also integrates the entire Great Lakes region, creating new social and economic opportunities. She said the bridge symbolises the government's ability to execute major development projects and its commitment to national growth.

The bridge, which is the longest in East and Central Africa and the sixth longest in Africa, significantly reduces travel time and once they took a long ferry ride across Lake Victoria from Kigongo to Busisi now takes just four minutes by car.

"This bridge is a national landmark and a testament to our progress. It confirms that Tanzania is becoming a strong economic nation, capable of designing, executing and completing large-scale development projects independently," said President Samia, urging security agencies to protect the national asset.

She highlighted that the bridge's completion would reduce transport costs, enhance market access and alleviate the travel difficulties previously experienced by Lake Zone residents. She acknowledged the previous noise and criticisms surrounding the project but reaffirmed her resolve to see through President Magufuli's vision to completion.

The President also noted that the bridge illustrates Tanzania's economic maturity and self-reliance in planning and financing its development initiatives without foreign aid. Minister for Works Mr Abdallah Ulega praised President Samia for her consistent oversight and commitment to the project.

Mr Ulega recalled her 2020 campaign promise to complete strategic infrastructure projects, including this bridge, the Standard Gauge Railway and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam. Mr Ulega stated that when President Samia took office, the project was only 25 per cent complete and had received just 152 bn/- in payments.

By the time it was completed, he said the government had disbursed over 450 bn/- to ensure its successful delivery.

"That's why we say, Madam President, you have delivered. You are a good shepherd. You fulfilled all your promises and this bridge is a national symbol of independent decision-making," Mr Ulega explained, adding that her policy of continuing all strategic projects initiated by her predecessor had proven true.

Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa praised the President's commitment to timely delivery of strategic projects which now are going to boost the country's economy. CCM Vice-Chairperson Stephen Wassira also echoed that message, calling the bridge proof that development pledges by the CCM are implemented.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Mr Said Mtanda expressed gratitude for the 5.6 tr/- allocated to Mwanza region over the past four years for strategic development, including the JP Magufuli Bridge, which is expected to significantly boost the regions and nation's economy.

Bridge quality According to TANROADS Mwanza Regional Manager, Engineer Paschal Ambrose, the bridge was designed using "extradosed" long-span bridge technology that features three main pylons, each 40 metres high, spaced 150 metres apart.

In total, he said the bridge is supported by 67 pillars, with 64 installed along the span, where two pillars are spaced 100 metres apart, while the others are 40 metres apart.

He said each pillar is anchored by foundation piles drilled between 15.5 and 66 metres deep into Lake Victoria's bed. He said the bridge also includes a dual carriageway with lanes seven metres wide in each direction and 2.5-metre shoulders on both sides.

According to him, the total length of the connecting roads is 1,650 metres1,160 metres at the Kigongo side and 500 metres at the Busisi side. He said also road markings and safety signs have been installed on the bridge and its approach roads to ensure the safety of all users.