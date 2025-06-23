Nigeria: Why I Rejected N30m Donation From Kebbi Gov - Pastor Enenche

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has opened up on why he turned down a N30 million donation from the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, during a recent crusade held in the state.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon at the Dunamis headquarters in Abuja, Enenche said his decision was rooted in a longstanding personal policy to keep his ministry independent of government funding or political influence.

He stressed that the rejection was not directed at Governor Idris personally, but was in line with principles he has consistently upheld for over two decades.

"For some people, that may be a surprise because they don't know who we are. But those who know us, that's no surprise at all. That's how we've lived, and that's what we've stood for," he said.

Citing past instances to support his position, Enenche recalled declining honorariums offered after national assignments. He referenced a 2014 trip to Jerusalem with then-President Goodluck Jonathan and other government officials, where he paid for his own travel and refused any financial compensation.

"By the time we returned, the board chairman brought an offering and said this is their honorarium to me for going, I said no," he said.

Enenche noted that even when former President Jonathan worshipped at his church on multiple occasions, no financial transactions took place. Highlighting the construction of the church's headquarters, he said, "Government funds are not in this project, not one naira."

He also shared similar episodes involving former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and a childhood friend who, after becoming a government minister, offered him a vehicle, which he likewise rejected.

The cleric maintained that his refusal to accept money or gifts linked to public funds stems from a deep desire to remain uncompromised and to retain the freedom to speak truth to power.

"I don't want to touch any dime of government money," he said, adding that accepting such funds could undermine his prophetic mandate.