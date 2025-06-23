Zimbabwe: New Proteas Captain for Zimbabwe Tests After Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Injured

22 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Iol

The Proteas' victorious World Test Championship captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Zimbabwe's Chevrons following a left hamstring injury.

Bavuma sustained the injury during the second innings of the WTC final at Lord's. The diminutive right-hander decided against retiring and scored a gutsy 66. Bavuma and centurion Aiden Markram shared a 143-run stand in 38 overs to help the side to a five-wicket victory over Australia.

Veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in Bavuma's absence.

The Proteas team to face Zimbabwe features a host of new faces, while the stalwarts of the last 12 months such as Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton have been given a break after they played at Lord's straight after competing in the Indian Premier League.

Some of the uncapped players in the squad include talented youngsters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dré Pretorius, who had successful seasons with the bat.

Dolphins spinner Prenelan Subrayen has also been called up, along with Lions seamer Codi Yusuf.

Lions fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka is also back in the mix, while Zubayr Hamza is back in the Test squad after he last wore the Proteas cap during the Test tour of New Zealand in January-February 2024.

The squad will depart for Bulawayo on Tuesday, June 24 from OR Tambo International Airport. The first Test gets underway on Saturday, June 28, followed by the second Test from Sunday, July 6, with both matches taking place at Queens Sports Club.

South Africa Test Squad against Zimbabwe

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), David Bedingham (Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans), Lesego Senokwane (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and Codi Yusuf (Lions).

