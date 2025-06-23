Zimbabwe: Prophetess, 8 Congregants Arrested After Forcing Man to Drink Deadly Concoction to Exorcise Demons

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a self-proclaimed prophetess, Charity Mafirowanda (46), along with eight of her congregants following the death of Micky Chuma (54), at a church shrine in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

The eight congregants are, Talent Khumalo (42), Bongani Paraffin (33), Admire Makota (23), Ronald Mandiedza (24), Margret Zireba (21), Lyton Ndlovu (19), Arnold Mashiri (23) and Pauline Banda (33).

In a statement, police said they suspect Chuma's death was caused by a harmful concoction he was forced to drink meant to casting out demons.

"The suspects allegedly administered a concoction to the victim in an attempt to exorcise evil spirits, resulting in the victim's death," said police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

It is also suspected that after realising that Chuma had passed on, the accused persons carried the corpse to the deceased's house where they dumped it inorder to cover-up the offence.

"After the victim's death, the suspects allegedly carried the body from the shrine to the victim's residence, where they placed it on the bed before covering it with blankets, in attempt to conceal the crime," reads the statement.