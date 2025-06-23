Ethiopia: Over 30,000 Students Graduate From Universities Across Ethiopia

22 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

- Over 30,000 students graduated yesterday from various public universities across Ethiopia, earning undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees in a significant boost to the country's educated workforce.

Graduation ceremonies were held at Bahir Dar, Jimma, Hawassa, Mekelle, Addis Ababa Science and Technology, Haramaya, Debre Markos, Arsi, Injibara, Ethiopian Civil Service, Ethiopian Police, Debre Tabor, Wolkite, Asosa, Raya, Adigrat, Jinka, and Worabe universities, marking a major academic milestone for students and institutions alike.

At the Ethiopian Civil Service University (ECSU), Education Minister Prof. Birhanu Nega congratulated the graduates and urged them to uphold ethical standards, transparency, and accountability in their future careers, especially within public institutions.

He emphasized the need for action-based, reform-oriented research that supports good governance and sustainable development.

The Minister also called on the graduates to serve their country with professionalism and integrity, playing an active role in driving national progress.

ECSU President Nigus Tadesse (PhD) noted that the university has graduated over 34,000 students since its founding, including 448 public servants from Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda. He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to cultivating professionals capable of addressing public sector challenges through research and innovation.

Senior officials in attendance included Nebiyat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Hassan Hussien Abdi, Vice Commissioner of the Somaliland Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Hawassa University President Chirotaw Ayele (PhD) stated that preparations are underway for the university to gain autonomy. He expressed confidence that the graduates will use their acquired knowledge to promote peace, national unity, and development.

The nationwide ceremonies not only celebrated academic achievement but also underscored the critical role of universities in shaping the future of Ethiopia through education, research, and civic engagement.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.