Ethiopia: Over 30,000 Students Graduate From Universities Across Ethiopia

- Over 30,000 students graduated yesterday from various public universities across Ethiopia, earning undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees in a significant boost to the country's educated workforce.

Graduation ceremonies were held at Bahir Dar, Jimma, Hawassa, Mekelle, Addis Ababa Science and Technology, Haramaya, Debre Markos, Arsi, Injibara, Ethiopian Civil Service, Ethiopian Police, Debre Tabor, Wolkite, Asosa, Raya, Adigrat, Jinka, and Worabe universities, marking a major academic milestone for students and institutions alike.

At the Ethiopian Civil Service University (ECSU), Education Minister Prof. Birhanu Nega congratulated the graduates and urged them to uphold ethical standards, transparency, and accountability in their future careers, especially within public institutions.

He emphasized the need for action-based, reform-oriented research that supports good governance and sustainable development.

The Minister also called on the graduates to serve their country with professionalism and integrity, playing an active role in driving national progress.

ECSU President Nigus Tadesse (PhD) noted that the university has graduated over 34,000 students since its founding, including 448 public servants from Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda. He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to cultivating professionals capable of addressing public sector challenges through research and innovation.

Senior officials in attendance included Nebiyat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Hassan Hussien Abdi, Vice Commissioner of the Somaliland Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Hawassa University President Chirotaw Ayele (PhD) stated that preparations are underway for the university to gain autonomy. He expressed confidence that the graduates will use their acquired knowledge to promote peace, national unity, and development.

The nationwide ceremonies not only celebrated academic achievement but also underscored the critical role of universities in shaping the future of Ethiopia through education, research, and civic engagement.