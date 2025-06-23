Ethiopia: NIB Bank, Arifpay Partner to Drive Ethiopia's Digital Payment Revolution

- NIB Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Arifpay Financial Technologies, one of the country's leading fintech companies.

This collaboration is poised to deliver advanced digital payment solutions that will benefit both businesses and consumers nationwide.

The partnership brings together Arifpay's innovative technology and NIB Bank's strong banking infrastructure to offer modern payment services that are secure, scalable, and widely accessible.

The new digital offerings are designed to help merchants of all sizes accept card payments with ease, including international cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay. This is expected to enhance the country's foreign currency inflows and attract more high-value commercial activity.

In addition to enabling seamless card transactions, the initiative supports e-commerce growth and enhances business efficiency by equipping merchants with tools to manage payments, sales, and transactions through an integrated mobile platform. The solutions will also allow real-time access to business analytics, supporting informed decision-making and operational transparency.

According to the partners, the goal is to expand the reach of digital payments across Ethiopia by deepening merchant acquisition, promoting foreign currency mobilization, and driving the adoption of fintech tools, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.

NIB Bank CEO Henok Kebede described the collaboration as a natural extension of the bank's digital strategy. He said the alliance would enable the delivery of customer-centric solutions that promote financial inclusion and empower businesses.

Arifpay CEO Rediet Tsigeberhan expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to scale innovation nationwide. She emphasized that the partnership goes beyond technology by laying the groundwork for a more inclusive, digitally empowered economy.

NIB Bank, with more than 25 years of service, has positioned itself as a reliable financial partner, committed to modernization through collaboration with global and local payment networks including Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, Kacha Wallet, and Kaafi Wallet.

Arifpay continues to lead Ethiopia's fintech sector by offering secure, accessible, and inclusive digital payment systems that simplify transactions and help bridge the financial access gap.

This partnership represents a significant leap forward in Ethiopia's journey toward a fully digital economy, with NIB Bank and Arifpay at the forefront of the country's fintech transformation.