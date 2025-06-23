Ethiopia: Finding Fulfillment in Selfless Living

Some professions inherently involve direct risk to one's life, with individuals sacrificing their lives for the greater good of others. Soldiers, for instance, often face life-threatening situations and offer their lives to protect their nations.

Police officers regularly confront armed criminals and dangerous situations, placing themselves in risky situations. Healthcare professionals, especially during pandemics, expose themselves to deadly diseases to treat patients. Miners work in hazardous underground conditions, which make them vulnerable to collapses and toxic gases. Rescue divers, mountain search teams, and emergency workers all enter perilous environments to save lives.

Even journalists face immense danger while reporting from war zones, risking their lives to spread critical information to the world. Firefighters also enter burning buildings and collapsing structures to rescue people, sometimes at the cost of their own lives.

That was exactly what happened a couple of days ago to Yonatan Gebre, a member of the Addis Ababa Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission, whose courage was truly exemplary. Following an accidental fire in Addis Ketema Sub City, Kebele 6, where he was in charge of service to manage the response, he sacrificed his life to protect others and save lives, highlighting his courage and selflessness in times of crisis.

Yonatan Gebre, 26, was born and raised in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia. He completed his primary education at Dagmawi Berhan School and his elementary education at Bitweded schools, respectively. He then, attended his secondary school at Yekatit 23 Secondary School.

Furthermore, he pursued his technical training at General Wingate Polytechnic and earned a diploma in vehicle engineering. He further upgraded his skills with a certification in automotive engineering from Addis Ketema Industrial College.

As Commission's Public Relations Expert Nigatu Mamo stated to local media, Yonatan was eager to join the Commission and had been giving free services for years before officially becoming a member five years ago, in 2020. Surprisingly, he was too keen to take part in emergency cases, even his break times, he added.

Those who knew Yonatan--his family, friends, and colleagues--also describe him as a compassionate and service-driven person. He was deeply considerate of helping others, regardless of race, gender, or age. Inspired by this passion, from his early age, he dreamed of becoming a firefighter, believing that a meaningful life is one lived in service to humanity. To turn this dream into reality, he began volunteering with the Addis Ababa Fire Extinguishing Commission in the Addis Ketema Sub-City. Luckily, following the vacancy announced by the Commission, Yonatan officially joined the Commission's firefighting team, fulfilling all the qualifications needed for the job. This was the beginning of a career defined by selflessness, dedication, and bravery; and that was five years ago.

From the very moment he joined, Yonatan demonstrated unwavering courage, endurance, and initiative, serving with love, resilience, and a strong sense of belonging. He consistently prioritized the safety of others above his own, risking his life during countless emergencies to protect both lives and property. He was known for his bravery, commitment, discipline, and respect for his superiors' orders, and was dearly loved by his colleagues.

Tragically, in a routine emergency response, a fire broke out in a neighborhood within Addis Ketema Sub-City. Yonatan and his team were immediately deployed to respond swiftly and control the blaze. However, the unexpected happened. While he was in the line of duty and courageously attempting to rescue those trapped by the fire, he paid the ultimate sacrifice. Yonatan lost his life in service to others.

Sometimes, I find myself agreeing with the notions of certain philosophers who believe that the true purpose of human life is to live in service of others. They often say that the reason for being created as a human being is to live for others. Yonatan embodied this belief through his actions.

In fact, this is not the first incident, and sadly, it will not be the last. Time and again, courageous individuals like Yonatan Gebre demonstrate extraordinary selflessness, risking their lives to protect and serve others. Their unwavering commitment, bravery, and sense of duty continue to inspire us all.

As we mourn the loss, we also honor the many others who walk the same path, often unseen and underappreciated.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his sacrifice be remembered with deep gratitude, and may his legacy serve as a reminder of the true cost of public service.

His selflessness and courage will always be remembered.