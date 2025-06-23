East Africa: Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access Needs No Compromise

The Nile River and the Red Sea are critical resources in East Africa, often at the center of political, economic, and social tensions among neighboring countries. If these nations were to utilize these water bodies equitably and collaboratively, they could foster joint growth and enhance the region's competitiveness on the global stage. Scholars assert that Ethiopia, as the source of the Nile, seeks to ensure fair benefits for all countries within the river basin, recognizing that cooperation is vital for its development.

It is striking that neighboring countries seem more preoccupied with the concerns of their immediate counterparts than with the influence of external powers seeking access to the Red Sea. Notably, countries like France, the United States, and China have traveled great distances to stake their claims along the Red Sea, while Ethiopia, with its substantial population and growth potential, struggles to secure even a minimal presence in this historically significant body of water.

Various scholars also indicate that there are different approaches that Ethiopia should adopt in order to finally obtain sea access peacefully and legally.

Professor Ayele Bekeri emphasized that Ethiopia can secure a seaport by enhancing its economic capacity through the effective utilization of both natural and developed resources. Given Ethiopia's significant potential for electricity generation, there is considerable interest from neighboring countries in harnessing this energy. While a seaport would bolster the economy, maintaining national security is paramount. He suggested that Ethiopia should construct additional dams on the Nile in tandem with its aspirations for maritime access.

He pointed out that Ethiopia's exclusion from the Red Sea Council necessitates a strategic consideration of the Red Sea in conjunction with the Nile. This approach could provide Ethiopia with greater opportunities for maritime access. Furthermore, he noted that the establishment of the Red Sea Council by Egypt appears aimed at diverting Ethiopia's focus from the Nile, a historical perspective that should not be overlooked.

Diplomatic efforts to align Sudan with Ethiopia's interests are essential. Although Sudan managed to fill the Nile dam, it is plagued by sedimentation issues, primarily due to the dam's design in Egypt. This situation illustrates Egypt's reluctance to share the Nile equitably with other nations, while Ethiopia's dams are designed with consideration for all riparian states.

These initiatives, according to Professor Bekeri, could significantly bolster Ethiopia's prospects for gaining maritime access and enhancing its economic and energy strength.

Jafar Bedru, Director General of the Institute of Foreign Affairs, emphasized during the Third Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Dialogue Forum that both the Nile and the Red Sea are crucial for Ethiopia's stability and prosperity. He asserted that leveraging these waters is not merely a national agenda but also a means of fostering regional consensus.

Dr. Amare Kenaw, a leading researcher and director of Middle East Studies, pointed out the structural flaws in the governance of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which result in unfair exploitation and adversely affect the economy. He stressed the need for dialogue to rectify these disparities, noting that Ethiopia's landlocked status hinders its economic potential and poses existential risks.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs is actively exploring avenues for Ethiopia to establish maritime access, consulting with relevant experts and stakeholders. It aims to develop policies that facilitate this objective.

In conclusion, scholars argue that while Egypt claims exclusive rights to the Nile, it is imperative to promote equitable access to both the Nile and the Red Sea. Ethiopia is committed to ensuring a balanced use of these critical water bodies, grounded in mutual understanding and collaborative development.