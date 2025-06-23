Ethiopia: Haramaya University Holds 70th Commencement, Graduates 3,295 Students

- Haramaya University (HU) held its 70th graduation ceremony yesterday, conferring degrees on 3,295 students in various fields, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

This year's graduating class includes 2,449 undergraduate students, 665 Master's degree recipients, 67 Ph.D. graduates, 35 health professionals, and 79 in medical specialties and sub-specialties. The total also includes several graduates from postgraduate diploma and certificate programs.

In his address, HU President Jemal Yusuf (PhD) emphasized the university's longstanding role in national development. "For the past 71 years, Haramaya University has been a vital contributor to Ethiopia's progress through education, research, and community engagement," he said.

He called on graduates to act with unity and responsibility to address the country's pressing challenges, using the knowledge and skills they have gained to not only secure employment but also to create jobs for others.

"Education must bring about behavioral transformation both individually and socially. Graduates should be solution-oriented and use the social knowledge and skills acquired here to elevate Ethiopia's development," he stressed.

Jemal also highlighted the university's achievements over the past year. HU has disseminated 102 new technologies to over 1,500 residents across 16 woredas, published more than 600 research articles in reputable journals, and successfully re-accredited five of its own academic journals.

Delivering the keynote speech, the University's Executive Board Chairperson Prof. Eyasue Elias praised HU's historic leadership in agricultural science, innovation, and national capacity building. Addressing the graduates, he urged them to:

"First, be more than competent professionals in today's rapidly changing world. Second, let your education serve not only your personal goals but also the greater good of your country. Third, honor those who stood by you, your parents, guardians, spouses, and families during your academic journey."

Guest of honor and World Food Prize Laureate Prof. Gebisa Ejeta echoed these sentiments.

"I urge today's graduates to serve the Ethiopian people with honesty and dedication in your chosen fields. Your knowledge and energy are needed now more than ever to help the nation make effective use of its natural resources, technology, and human capital," he said.

Also in attendance were Maya City Mayor Afra Wazir (PhD) and other invited dignitaries. The ceremony also marked the 35th-year reunion of university alumni, who joined in celebrating this major milestone.

Haramaya University's 70th graduation not only commemorated academic achievement but also reaffirmed the institution's role in shaping Ethiopia's future through innovation, service, and leadership.