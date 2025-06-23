Ethiopia: Sheger City Ramps Up Efforts to Attract More Investors

-- The Sheger City Administration is intensifying efforts to boost both domestic and foreign investment through a series of targeted promotional activities aimed at making the city a competitive investment hub.

The City's Investment Office Deputy Head Nebiyu Raga told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the administration is working closely with key stakeholders to attract more investors by improving the investment climate and enhancing service delivery.

As part of these efforts, the city is preparing to host a major investment exhibition next week, with participants expected from over 15 countries. The event is intended to showcase opportunities across multiple sectors and facilitate networking between local and international investors.

"Our main priorities include increasing investment efficiency, boosting productivity, promoting digitization, and creating jobs for youth and women," Nebiyu stated. He emphasized that improving the capacity of local entrepreneurs is also central to the city's strategy.

According to him, over 200 local entrepreneurs have been successfully upgraded to investor status during the current fiscal year after meeting the capital requirements set by the investment office. Meanwhile, more than 30 international investors have also launched operations within Sheger City this year.

"So far, investment activities in the city have generated over 8 billion Birr in capital and created more than 90,000 jobs," he added.

In addition, the administration has issued investment licenses to over 500 leading farmers, enabling them to diversify into new areas of commercial investment.

Currently, Sheger City hosts 5,097 active investment projects. Of these, approximately 2,600 are in the manufacturing sector, 1,900 in services, 430 in agriculture, and the remaining projects span other sectors.

Nebiyu concluded by reaffirming the city administration's commitment to creating conducive environment for investors through policy support, improved infrastructure, and streamlined services.