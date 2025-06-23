East Africa: Ethiopia Showcases Bold Public Service Reform

- Scales up digital platform nationwide

- Ethiopia is positioning itself at the forefront of public sector transformation in Africa with the nationwide rollout of its flagship digital service platform, MESOB (Modern Ethiopian Service for Organized Benefits).

The platform is a centrepiece of the country's broader public service reform agenda.

Speaking during the 10th African Public Service Day (APSD) being held in Addis Ababa, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh announced the expansion of MESOB to all states, underscoring its role in creating responsive, unified, and citizen-focused institutions.

"Public institutions are the first line of trust between people and government," said Temesgen. "To meet the challenges of rapid technological change, inequality, and global uncertainty, we must strengthen and modernize them."

The MESOB platform is combining digital portals, mobile apps, physical service centers, and community-level engagement is designed to streamline service delivery, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance accessibility.

"MESOB is more than a digital tool. It is a promise of dignity, efficiency, and equity," he said. "By scaling it nationwide, we aim to bridge historic divides and standardize service quality across Ethiopia."

The digital one-stop-shop model is part of a larger seven-pillar reform that includes human resource development, digital transformation, inclusive governance, and results-oriented performance.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that modern systems require modern leadership. "We are investing heavily in capacity building, ethics-based leadership, and skills training for public servants," he said.

Also speaking at the event, , the African Union Commission Governance and Conflict Prevention Director Patience Zanelie Chiradza praised Ethiopia's leadership in rethinking public service delivery.

"The 2025 APSD theme, 'Enhancing the Agility and Resilience of Public Institutions,' is about equipping systems to meet both legacy challenges and new demands," she said. "This includes overcoming the impacts of colonial legacies, gender inequality, and systemic marginalization."

The Director highlighted the AU's 2025 focus on reparative justice and inclusive governance as a rallying call for nations to deepen reform, innovate, and empower citizens to shape public policy.

The ongoing APSD forum features policy panels, technology showcases, and awards recognizing excellence in public service innovation across Africa.