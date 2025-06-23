Somalia: Somali Forces, Supported By Local Militias, Kill Over 20 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Clashes in Hiiraan

Beledweyne — Somali National Army forces, backed by local Macawiisley militias, killed more than 20 Al-Shabaab militants in heavy fighting in the Mabaax and Gayacad areas of Hiiraan region, government officials said Monday.

The clashes, which erupted earlier this morning, resulted in significant losses for the militant group, with numerous others wounded, according to an official government statement.

Somali forces and allied local militias continue joint operations to secure the region, intensifying efforts against Al-Shabaab fighters who have maintained a presence in parts of Hiiraan.

Officials said operations have doubled in intensity in recent weeks, supported by international partners providing intelligence, airstrikes, and military equipment targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts and command centres.

"The offensive will continue until Al-Shabaab is completely expelled from all remaining strongholds in the Hiiraan region," security officials said.