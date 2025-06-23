Zambia: CPJ Alarmed By Zambian Bill Proposing Jail for Unlicensed Journalists

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday expressed alarm at a Zambian bill that could jail journalists who work without a license for up to five years if it were to become law, according to a draft reviewed by CPJ.

"We are deeply concerned about the lack of transparency in the legislative process surrounding the Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill, which would place alarmingly restrictive controls on the media," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "We call on the government to ensure that this bill, which was publicly disavowed by President Hakainde Hichilema, does not become law."

The bill would require journalists to obtain an annual license from a regulatory institute, which could be rescinded for misconduct; it has yet to be formally tabled in parliament. Those who impersonate journalists, work without a registration, or employ such individuals could face imprisonment of up to five years or fines of up to 200,000 Kwacha (US$8,000).

The justice ministry drafted the bill at the information ministry's request, on behalf of the Media Liaison Committee, a media industry body, according to Modern Muyembe, media development director at the ministry of information. It was approved for legislative committee review in March.

The MLC's acting chairperson, Felistus Chipako, did not respond to CPJ's email requesting comment but was quoted by The Editor Zambia as saying that the bill sought to uphold professionalism and empower journalists.

Following an outcry from media rights and news organizations, Hichilema said he opposed the bill, saying it was not a government initiative, and that it risked undermining media independence.

Zambian media have been divided over regulation for many years. A similar bill was withdrawn in 2022 after a backlash. The High Court ruled in 1997 that compulsory registration was unconstitutional.

CPJ has recently expressed concern over the deterioration of press freedom in Zambia. In April, two cybersecurity laws giving the government broad surveillance powers were enacted amid concerns over Hichilema's plans to amend the constitution ahead of next year's elections.

Editor's Note: Joan Chirwa, CPJ's southern Africa researcher, is the founder of the Zambia Free Press Initiative, one of the organizations opposed to statutory media regulation.