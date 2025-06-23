Kenya: Samburu County Moves Up in Health Registration Rankings Amid Push for Universal Coverage

Nairobi — Samburu County has improved its ranking in the national Social Health Authority (SHA) registration standings, rising from last place to position 44 out of 47 counties, according to newly released data.

The shift follows intensified registration efforts under the government's TaifaCare Universal Health Coverage framework, which aims to deliver more accessible and affordable healthcare through three funding mechanisms: the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illnesses Fund, and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda, speaking during a recent registration campaign in the county, described the previous ranking as "unacceptable" and said it prompted renewed mobilization across the region. "We now have approximately 54,000 people registered. It is a notable improvement, but we aim for full coverage," she said.

Lesuuda pointed to the broader budgetary context, citing allocations in the 2025/2026 financial year of Sh13.1 billion for primary healthcare and Sh8 billion for emergency and chronic care. She emphasized that such resources would remain underutilized in regions with low enrolment.

Comparatively, counties such as Nyeri and Mombasa have reported higher uptake rates. Samburu officials say they intend to study and adapt strategies used in those counties to improve local registration and access. Lesuuda noted the symbolic target of moving to position 25, which also matches the county's code number.

The initial registration push will concentrate on wards within the Samburu West constituency before expanding countywide. The SHA registration process includes means testing and a monthly contribution, after which services become immediately accessible--unlike the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) system, which often included a waiting period.

The SHA scheme covers services ranging from routine outpatient care to more complex treatments such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and surgery, aiming to reduce the financial burden on households managing chronic conditions.

Officials say the effectiveness of the new system will depend heavily on public awareness and sustained registration drives, particularly in low-ranking counties such as Samburu.