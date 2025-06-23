Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Chief Justice David Maraga have called for a fast-tracked public inquiry into the killings of young protestors during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, accusing the government of what they termed a deliberate attempt to conceal the truth.

The two were among several opposition figures who joined Kenyans at All Saints' Cathedral in Nairobi for an interdenominational prayer service held in memory of victims of last year's Gen-Z-led protests, in which over 60 young people were reportedly killed.

"We fear that the state has not learned from the violence of 2023. Again in 2024, six young people were killed. We don't want to see more bloodshed," said Kalonzo.

"We are here today to seek justice, demand compensation for affected families, and call for accountability from the state."

Maraga echoed Kalonzo's sentiments, criticizing the government for dragging its feet on investigations.

The leaders also condemned the state for allegedly sponsoring criminal elements to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations, citing the recent killing of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody two weeks ago.

The prayer service, organized under the banner #LestWeForgetJune25, brought together faith leaders, civil society groups, youth, and families of the victims.

Clergy from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), and the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF) led prayers and called for unity, justice, and national healing.

Their statements come in the wake of a fresh wave of protests planned for June 25 to demand justice for the slain teacher and blogger.

Earlier, police assured demonstrators of their safety during the planned protests.