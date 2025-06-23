Malawi: 'Come Out in Large Numbers and Vote for Dr. Chakwera,' Says MCP's Chimwendo Banda

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has sent a loud and clear message to the people of Lilongwe and beyond: "Don't just register--come out in your numbers and vote for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on September 16."

Speaking to a large and energetic crowd at Mkwinda ADMARC ground in Bunda on Sunday, Chimwendo Banda stressed that registering to vote is only half the battle. "The real power lies in casting your vote. Dr. Chakwera needs your support not just in spirit, but at the ballot box," he said, urging people to turn their registration into real change at the polls.

The rally, which drew supporters from across Lilongwe District, was part of the MCP's ongoing grassroots campaign to secure victory in the 2025 general elections.

Patrick Zebron Chilondola, the party's Chairperson for the Central Region, echoed the call for unity within the MCP ranks, especially following the recent internal elections. "That chapter of division is closed. The primaries are over--it's now time for unity," he declared. "Whether you won or lost, we must work together to ensure Dr. Chakwera wins and MCP remains strong across the country."

Chilondola emphasized that candidates who emerged victorious in the primaries must now collaborate with those they defeated to consolidate the party's base and build momentum ahead of the national polls. "This is not about individual ambition anymore. It's about the party, the people, and the progress we've made under President Chakwera."

The MCP campaign team also underscored the importance of peace and tolerance within the party and across communities, saying national development can only thrive in an environment of unity.

With just under three months to go until Malawians head to the polls, Chimwendo Banda's message stands as a rallying cry: It's not enough to register--show up, vote, and let your voice count.