Nigeria: Experts Decry Nigeria's Obsession With Certificates Over Practical Skills

The group controller, Current and Public Affairs, TVC Communications Ltd, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has decried Nigeria's obsession with certificates and undervaluation of practical skills.

The television broadcaster spoke at a public lecture, "Technical Education and National Development: The Place of AI, Its Credibility, Trust, and Transparency," held at Yaba College of Technology in honour of Dr. Omobayo Taofeek Raheem, the immediate past Director of the Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations (CICPR) and former Deputy Rector of the college.

Otitoju, in the paper delivered and represented by the managing editor and chief executive officer, Premium Eagle Media, Mr Dotun Oladipupo, challenged the national obsession with certificates over capabilities.

According to him, "In Nigeria, practical skills are undervalued. We must begin to shift from paper qualifications to practical competencies. Technical education offers a viable alternative, equipping youths with the hands-on expertise the economy desperately needs."

Kolade-Otitoju underscored how internships, industry partnerships and applied learning can close the unemployment gap while igniting innovation in engineering and digital media sectors.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to sign the bill abolishing the dichotomy between HND and BSc, and urged increased funding for polytechnics nationwide.

In his welcome address, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr Engr. Ibraheem Abdul described the lecture as a tribute and a strategic forum.

"We are gathered to celebrate a man of repute and, simultaneously, reflect on a subject of immense importance to national development. The future of education, especially technical education, is inseparably linked to technology, and most notably, artificial intelligence."

The rector said that the event honoured Dr. Omobayo Raheem beyond policy and pedagogy for his years of service to the college and his leadership of CICPR.

"This event is a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence," as Dr. Raheem leaves a legacy of principled leadership and unwavering dedication."

He described him as a mentor, visionary, and bridge-builder whose tenure strengthened the institution's communication strategy and academic visibility.

The chairman of the lecture and Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr Mukail Akinde, argued that technical education must evolve to include emerging technologies.

"Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most revolutionary forces in modern development, and its integration into technical education enhances training quality and prepares students for high-demand roles in automation, data science, and robotics," Akinde said.