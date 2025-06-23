South Africa: Cold Front in the Eastern Cape Brings Strong Winds

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a cold front is expected to pass the south of the country on Monday, resulting in gale force winds of 60 to 70 km/h along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

This will result in very rough to high seas with wave heights of between 5m to 7m, reaching 8m offshore.

These weather conditions, said SAWS, will make navigation for vessels at sea difficult; small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing within a locality; disruption of harbours and/or ports; disruption to beachfront activities and danger to life.

The extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday shows fine and cold to cool, becoming cloudy and very cold in the South West of the country on Wednesday, with 60% - 80% showers and rain.

"Snow is possible over the mountains in the Western Cape and the Southern parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday," SAWS said.

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Wednesday into Thursday.

The weather service has warned the public and small stock farmers that the following can be expected: