Malawi: DPP Reignites Momentum in Lunzu and Mangochi, Promising Apm Comeback and Economic Revival

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) returned to the spotlight over the weekend with high-energy rallies in Lunzu, Blantyre and Makawa Ground, Mangochi, delivering one strong message: APM is back, healthy, and ready to reclaim Malawi's lost glory.

At exactly 3PM on Saturday, a thunderous welcome erupted at Lunzu Community Ground as Joseph Mathyola Mwanamvekha, the DPP's Vice President for the Southern Region, led a convoy into the packed venue.

In his address, Mwanamvekha declared:

"APM is aware of the hardships you are going through. He asked me to assure you that he will not allow your suffering to continue. He is in sound health and has just returned from a private trip where he met other global leaders. Come September 16, 2025, APM is bouncing back--stronger and more committed."

He emphasized Mutharika's readiness to restore the economic stability that once defined his tenure:

"Under APM, fertilizer was affordable, fuel and sugar were in abundance. That's the Malawi we're bringing back."

MCP Under Fire for "Lies and Misery"

Speaker after speaker tore into the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing the ruling party of betraying the people's trust. Dr. Ben Phiri reminded the crowd:

"They promised 1 million jobs, cheap fertilizer and fuel--but delivered the opposite. You tried them, and now you know the truth. It's time to go back to what works--DPP leadership."

Mary Navicha, DPP Director of Women, made a heartfelt appeal to Malawian women:

"We, the women and children, have suffered the most under MCP. Let us rise and vote DPP back into power--for our families, for our dignity."

DPP's National Organizing Secretary echoed the same sentiment, blaming MCP for a skyrocketing cost of living and calling on Malawians to "rescue the nation before it's too late."

Simon Vuwa Kaunda, former MEC Commissioner and DPP shadow MP for Nsanje, spoke in Sena, warning southern voters against independent candidates, saying:

"They are wolves in sheep's clothing--MCP plants in disguise."

The rally was also addressed by Charles Mchacha (Regional Governor), Blantyre City Mayor Makwinja, George Saonda (Youth Director South), and the area MP, all of whom emphasized Southern Region's unwavering loyalty to DPP.

Mangochi Mega Rally | 22 June 2025

The following day, Makawa Ground in Mangochi was turned blue as DPP held its Mangochi Mega Rally, stealing political thunder from the UDF.

In a major shake-up, several senior UDF leaders publicly announced their resignation from the party, citing disappointment over alleged talks of a UDF-MCP alliance.

"We are done with confusion, deception and survival politics. We choose development, we choose APM," one defector announced to a cheering crowd.

They painted DPP as the "lifeboat" Malawi must cling to before the country sinks deeper into economic chaos.

As the political clock ticks toward September 2025, DPP appears to be reassembling its machinery, promising redemption and revival--and hoping Malawians are ready to board the blue train again.