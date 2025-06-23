Malawi: Kachali, Mwenefumbo, Madhlopa Comes Together - Northern Region Must Unite or Perish

A political storm is brewing in Malawi's Northern Region as Khumbo Kachali, Frank Mwenefumbo, and Dr. Victor Madhlopa have joined forces with a powerful call: It's time the North stood as one political block--or risk being forever forgotten.

At a charged rally held Sunday at Chibavi Ground in Mzuzu, the three leaders sent a blunt message to the rest of Malawi--enough is enough.

"Is Lake Malawi still ours, or did we sell it to Tanzania?" fired Kachali, president of the Freedom Party. "And where are our soldiers who were sent to DRC? Other countries have brought theirs home. What about us?"

Taking the mic with fire, Frank Mwenefumbo, president of the National Development Party, delivered a political ultimatum, warning that if opposition parties don't unite behind one candidate, 2025 is already lost. He didn't spare the Tonse Alliance, saying its downfall was rooted in personal greed, ego, and betrayal. He decried how the Northern Region has been reduced to a footnote, with roads, factories, and jobs long promised but never delivered.

Dr. Victor Madhlopa, leader of the Solidarity Alliance, painted a bleak but honest picture: "Malawi is a sick nation. The disease? Corruption, bad leadership, and broken systems." He didn't just diagnose. He prescribed three radical treatments--national unity that puts people before politics, federalism where each region controls its own budget and destiny, and agricultural reform to give farmers loans, not empty promises.

This unlikely trio--once rivals, now allies--are fast shaping up as the architects of a possible Northern Block Movement ahead of the 2025 general elections. One speaker offstage summed up the growing mood in the region: "We are not tribalists. But if we don't speak for ourselves, no one else will."

As the 2025 race heats up, the North is sending a warning to Capital Hill: Take us seriously--or prepare for a political revolution.