Mauritius: Mrs Anne Marguerita Acanthe Honoured As Mauritius' Newest Centenarian

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs Anne Marguerita Acanthe, the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity organised, on Sunday 22 June 2025, an official function in the presence of family and friends, as well as the Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness, at St Clement Hall in Curepipe.

As a tribute to Mrs Acanthe, the Ministry offered her a cheque of Rs 26,203, a dual air fryer, a bouquet of flower, the Centenarian medal, and a Certificate. Moreover, the National Solidarity Fund of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity remitted a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the new Centenarian while the Senior Citizen Council presented her with gifts.

It is to be noted that beside the basic retirement pension of Rs 22,710, the Ministry provides several monthly benefits to Mrs Acanthe, namely a Severely Handicapped Allowance of Rs 3,500, a Social Retirement Benefit of Rs 2,500, an Income Support Allowance of Rs 353, and Domiciliary Visit by a doctor.

Mrs Anne Marguerita Acanthe was born on 22 June 1925 in Vacoas and raised in a family of four children. She is the only surviving member. Her mother passed away when she was only three months old and her father, who worked as a labourer, died when she was 15 years old.

Mrs Acanthe attended school up to Standard III and later, earned a living as a seamstress. She married Mr Louis Eugene Acanthe, a carpenter, at the age of 28 years with whom she had a son. Mrs Acanthe has two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The centenarian attributes her longevity to her unconditional faith in God.