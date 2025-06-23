Zambia: Minister Reaffirms South Africa's Position of Former Zambian President's Burial

While a state funeral would be an appropriate tribute to the legacy of the late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, South Africa has acknowledged the legal obligation to respect the wishes expressed by the former President's immediate family for him to be laid to rest in South Africa.

"In reaffirming the South African government's position, Minister [Ronald] Lamola emphasised that a state burial in Zambia represents the most fitting tribute to honour Former President Lungu's distinguished legacy and service to the Zambian nation," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement on Monday.

However, at the same time, the Minister acknowledged the legal obligation to respect the wishes expressed by the late former President's immediate family for him to be laid to rest in South Africa.

Last week, the family of the late former President announced that he would be buried in a private ceremony in South Africa, following a dispute with the Zambian government regarding plans for a state funeral.

Former President Lungu passed away on 5 June 2025, in a local hospital in South Africa, after undergoing medical treatment.

In the meantime, Minister Lamola has stressed government's commitment to addressing this sensitive matter with dignity, grace, and mutual respect, which are essential in honouring the memory of a respected statesman and the enduring bonds between South Africa and Zambia.

The Minister spoke on Sunday, wrapping up a high-level diplomatic mission to Lusaka as the Presidential Special Envoy.

Lamola was welcomed by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, to whom he conveyed President Ramaphosa's heartfelt condolences on behalf of the South African government and its citizens.

The Minister expressed solidarity with the Zambian government and people on the untimely passing of former President Lungu, assuring them of South Africa's steadfast support during this period of national mourning.

"The Minister extended prayers and sympathies to all affected by this loss and reiterated South Africa's steadfast friendship with Zambia," said the Ministry.