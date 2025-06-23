South Africa: Minister Welcomes Launch of Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has hailed the newly launched Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre as a powerful tool for environmental education.

The world-class facility merges science, culture, and conservation to celebrate South Africa's rich prehistoric heritage.

Visitors at the centre can explore the earth's ancient history while being inspired to protect its future, the Minister said at the centre's launch on Sunday.

It is located at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State province.

"This centre is not just a building. It's a living window into our prehistoric past, and a powerful tool for education, inclusion and inspiration. For decades, the sandstone rock formations of this region have attracted palaeontologists from around the world. But one discovery, right here in this park, changed everything.

"From that moment, the vision began to grow. And today, that vision stands before us in the form of a world-class facility that will open a window to the past while speaking powerfully to the present," the Minister said.

Inside the centre, visitors will journey through time, exploring South Africa's rich fossil record, learning about earth's evolutionary history, and understanding the fragile balance of biodiversity that must be protected.

"And in uniquely local touch, the exhibition ends with the legend of Kgodumodumo, the Basotho monster believed by cattle herders to have left giant footprints across the land. It's a beautiful reminder that science and folklore both hold space in our shared understanding of the world.

"This project reflects the department's deep commitment to environmental education and community-rooted conservation. It will serve as a source of pride for surrounding communities, a space o learning for schools and researchers, and a place of wonder for future generations," the Minister explained.

The Department of Tourism launched the centre in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Speaking at Sunday's launch, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that government is diversifying the country's tourism attractions in order to grow tourism.

The two departments recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the centre to boost tourism in the Free State.

The centre will offer visitors an innovative, creative and quality demonstration of scientific knowledge (paleontological, archaeological and geological) with a broader appreciation of cultural heritage through interactive exhibitions.

The centre is managed by the South African National Parks (SANParks), and it is envisaged that the facility will increase the bed occupancy and more activities for visitors to the park.

-SAnews.gov.za