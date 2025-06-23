Uganda: Wrangles and Bribery Claims Stall Service Delivery in Tororo

As Tororo District closes its 2024/25 financial year, what should have been a celebration of development is instead mired in controversy.

Although nearly 90% of planned education and health projects have been marked as completed, many remain inaccessible due to political wrangles, allegations of bribery, and accusations of substandard work.

The district had earmarked over Shs59 billion--out of a total Shs88 billion budget--for upgrades in primary schools and health centres.

These included classroom blocks and pit latrines at five schools, the procurement of 1,259 desks, and the elevation of several Health Centre IIs to Health Centre III status.

Tororo Chief Administrative Officer Richard Gabriel Atama attributed the improved implementation rate to stricter enforcement of procurement laws.

"People wanted contracts for themselves, but I said no," Atama explained.

"The law is clear--any qualifying Ugandan can bid. Some of our best-performing contractors came from Bugisu and Lira."

Yet, on the ground, several completed projects remain unopened. One example is Namwaya Health Centre III--a Shs920 million facility constructed by RAK Bold Edge Joint Venture.

Though fully built, the health centre remains idle.

District Chairperson John Okea has refused to greenlight its commissioning, citing unpaid debts to local suppliers and alleged construction flaws.

"I couldn't allow the commissioning before my people are paid," Okea said. "Also, there are some structural issues that must be fixed."

Atama, however, dismissed the claims as unfounded, asserting that all payments had been made and the facility passed inspection.

"Namwaya is one of the best-built health centres this year," he said. "As for unpaid suppliers, someone called Habu claimed he wasn't paid, but I have receipts confirming he was."

The standoff has stirred public frustration, with residents questioning whether political interests are sabotaging progress.

Some community members allege that bribery and personal vendettas are behind the impasse, and are now urging central government intervention to break the deadlock.

As locked gates keep vital services out of reach, critics say ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of a power struggle between Tororo's technical and political leadership.

Unless the stalemate is resolved quickly, the district risks watching its development gains go to waste.