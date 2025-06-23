Zimbabwe: Private Investigator Fires Back After ZRP Dismisses Interpol Claim in Stolen Vehicle Case

Popular private investigator Tafadzwa Chidawa is pushing back after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) publicly rejected his claim of working with Interpol in the recovery of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser traced to Malawi.

The controversy heightened over the weekend when the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement denying any collaboration between Interpol and Chidawa.

The police said Interpol operations are conducted solely through official government law enforcement channels--not private firms or individuals. But Chidawa, the face of Matrix Private Investigations and Security is not backing down.

In a statement released on Sunday, Chidawa defended both his role and his company's involvement calling the ZRP's position misleading and dismissive of legitimate private investigative work.

"Interpol is an international organization comprising multiple member countries, and in all progressive jurisdictions, the role and legitimacy of Private Investigators is clearly recognised," said Chidawa.

He went on to explain that Matrix Private Investigations had been "lawfully engaged by the complainant to carry out investigations" into the stolen vehicle, and that their team had "successfully traced and located the vehicle in Malawi."

The statement firmly rejected any insinuation that Matrix's involvement in the case was underhanded or illegal.

"Any statements casting doubt on the authenticity of this recovery are not only misleading but undermine a legitimate process undertaken by a licensed firm," the statement added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matrix also used the opportunity to clarify its status as a registered and licensed security company with international operational capacity, saying it works through global partnerships that allow for cross-border efficiency.

The firm argued that questioning the legitimacy of its work damages not just its reputation but also the broader image of private investigators in Zimbabwe.

"As a nation striving toward modernization and progress across all sectors, any form of unprofessional conduct not only undermines Zimbabwe's Vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy but also risks projecting a regressive image among our peer nations," the statement read.

Matrix urged the public to "disregard unfounded reports and to seek information from verified and credible sources."