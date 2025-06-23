Namibia: SA-Nam Ties That Bind

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa met on Friday in Pretoria to cement the relation between the two states by discussing issues of cooperation, seeking to advance the interests of both countries through mutual benefit.

The two heads of state explored avenues for deepening and expanding bilateral relations, specifically in various economic sectors such as agriculture, financial services, tourism and mining.

"I found it appropriate, as I'm settling in the office that I must visit my neighbours, South Africa included. This is to touch base. History has it also that South Africa has a long economic and political history, so it is very important that we maintain strengthening that corporation," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

NNN said she had a good introductory visit, particularly now that Ramaphosa is preparing to assume two important responsibilities, both in the region as the incoming chair of the Southern African Development Community, as well as the incoming chair of G20.

"It was truly meaningful for me to be here, I found it well worth the visit. We had a very productive discussion. So, as we agreed, we will stay in contact. The doors remain open, and we will continue to consult one another in the interest of our countries, the region and Africa as a whole," stated Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Namibia and South Africa enjoy strong and mutually beneficial economic relations.

South Africa ranks as Namibia's largest trading partner and the country, with the largest number of foreign companies operating in Namibia.

The Presidency said Namibia is among the leading investors in the South African economy, demonstrating the depth of economic ties between the two nations.

Namibia and South Africa are members of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), which plays a pivotal role in fostering regional economic integration and industrial development.

The country is expected to host the forthcoming SACU Summit on 27 June 2025.

Ramaphosa stated that the Nandi-Ndaitwah visit is a courtesy and extends the friendly relations between the two countries.

"We had very good discussions. In many ways, it just goes to show how close we are, South Africa and Namibia, and how we intend to extend these relations with President Nandi-Ndaitwah," said Ramaphosa. He said he looks forward to many other occasions when they will meet and discuss issues of cooperation.