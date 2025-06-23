South Africa: Andile Mpisane Set to Become Father of Five

Andile Mpisane is reportedly set to become a father of five as his wife Tamia is said to be pregnant.

The 23-year-old Royal AM chairman already has two children with his ex-girlfriend and two with his wife.

Andile Mpisane is reportedly set to become a father for the fifth time after claims his wife Tamia is pregnant again.

The pregnancy news was shared by gossip blogger Musa Khawula on Saturday on his X account.

If true, this will be the 23-year-old football boss's fifth child overall. He already has two children with ex-girlfriend Sithelo Shozi and two with his current wife, Tamia.

The young influencer married Tamia in a secret wedding that reportedly surprised even his own family. Musa claimed the ceremony happened quickly and quietly at the family's white mansion, catching Andile's sister, Sbahle Mpisane, off guard.

The pregnancy rumours spread fast online, with many people on social media commenting about Andile's expanding family at such a young age.

Andile is often in the headlines, not just for football but also for his relationships and personal life.

His mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is also making news. Reports say some of her expensive cars were taken and sold by the South African Revenue Service.

But MaMkhize seems unbothered by the drama. She was recently seen courtside at a basketball game, smiling and relaxed.

The young couple have not confirmed or denied the pregnancy reports yet.

The family is also fighting legal battles. MaMkhize is taking the Premier Soccer League to court after Royal AM was kicked out of the competition.