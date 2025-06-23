South Africa: Cape Town's Temple Boys Go Viral With New Hit 'My Man My Man'

Temple Boys release new hit "My Man My Man" that became popular on social media.

Cape Town Gqom group gets love from famous TikTok stars before the song officially comes out.

Cape Town music group Temple Boys have released a new song that is becoming very popular on the internet.

The song is called My Man My Man and people can listen to it on all music apps. It is already being shared widely on TikTok and played at parties.

The song features other artists like Woza Carlito and Mr 2 Stepper.

Even before the song was officially released, people on social media were already loving it. Famous TikTok stars like Arrie Cakes and Nadia Jaftha shared it too.

People have started making dance videos and short clips using the song on social media.

The song mixes local Cape Town style with Gqom music, which Temple Boys are known for. This new song shows they are still one of the top music groups in the Western Cape.

One of the group members, Terriano Duimpies, said their music is for all people, not just one group.

"Our music is not just for coloured people. Sometimes we sing in isiXhosa too. We see ourselves as a group for all cultures," said Duimpies.

Temple Boys are four friends from Ravensmead in Cape Town. They started making music together when they were at Ravensmead High School.

The four members are Dylin Adams (also known as Mr Gham), Terriano Duimpies (Mr Areveerend), Ronin Johannes (Mr Stifler) and Chadley Dick (Mr Werkhom).

They have made other popular songs before, like Saggies, Pos Pos and General Gham.

The group's manager, Oyama Dyosiba, said he has never worked with such talented young artists before.

"Since I met them, I am very impressed. We have made good business deals and many exciting things are coming for them," said Dyosiba.