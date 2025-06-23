South Africa/Morocco: Pirates Name Moroccan Ouaddou As New Head Coach

23 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Orlando Pirates appoint Moroccan veteran Abdeslam Ouaddou as new head coach, replacing Jose Riveiro.
  • The 46-year-old former Morocco international will lead Pirates into the 2025/26 season, starting with a Spain tour.

Orlando Pirates have named Moroccan football veteran Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach to replace Jose Riveiro.

The 46-year-old takes over from Spaniard Riveiro, who left for Egyptian giants Al Ahly after three successful years with the Soweto club.

Despite rumours that local coach Rhulani Mokwena could return after his Wydad Casablanca stint, Pirates chose to go international again.

Born in Alnif, Morocco, Ouaddou played 68 times for his national team and had a successful club career in Europe. Pirates said his leadership and football knowledge made him the perfect choice.

He will be supported by Mandla Ncikazi, Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich, and Tyron Damons. The team begins pre-season on 27 June.

Earlier this year, Ouaddou shocked football fans when he quit as coach of AS Vita Club during a press conference in Cape Town. The team had landed in South Africa at 4am on the day of a big match, a situation he refused to tolerate.

"It was my last game here," he said. "The first time they'll hear it is from this press conference."

Soon after, he joined Marumo Gallants and helped them avoid relegation. But that stint ended badly too, with the coach and club trading public accusations about broken promises and unpaid salaries.

Ouaddou now faces his biggest challenge yet: leading Pirates into the 2025/26 season. His first test will be a tour in Marbella, Spain, where Pirates will play friendlies against teams like Bolton Wanderers, Las Palmas, and Granada.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.