South Africa/Morocco: Pirates Name Moroccan Ouaddou As New Head Coach

The 46-year-old former Morocco international will lead Pirates into the 2025/26 season, starting with a Spain tour.

Orlando Pirates have named Moroccan football veteran Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach to replace Jose Riveiro.

The 46-year-old takes over from Spaniard Riveiro, who left for Egyptian giants Al Ahly after three successful years with the Soweto club.

Despite rumours that local coach Rhulani Mokwena could return after his Wydad Casablanca stint, Pirates chose to go international again.

Born in Alnif, Morocco, Ouaddou played 68 times for his national team and had a successful club career in Europe. Pirates said his leadership and football knowledge made him the perfect choice.

He will be supported by Mandla Ncikazi, Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich, and Tyron Damons. The team begins pre-season on 27 June.

Earlier this year, Ouaddou shocked football fans when he quit as coach of AS Vita Club during a press conference in Cape Town. The team had landed in South Africa at 4am on the day of a big match, a situation he refused to tolerate.

"It was my last game here," he said. "The first time they'll hear it is from this press conference."

Soon after, he joined Marumo Gallants and helped them avoid relegation. But that stint ended badly too, with the coach and club trading public accusations about broken promises and unpaid salaries.

Ouaddou now faces his biggest challenge yet: leading Pirates into the 2025/26 season. His first test will be a tour in Marbella, Spain, where Pirates will play friendlies against teams like Bolton Wanderers, Las Palmas, and Granada.