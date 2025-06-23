Namibia: Governors Await 'Verdict' With Bated Breath

23 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Governors whose contracts expired last week were given a ten-day extension until 30 June 2025.

As the clock ticks, the governors continue their duties while bracing for a presidential decision that could either reaffirm their mandate or signal the end of their current political chapter.

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga, whose contract was extended, said he remains calm and ready for whatever outcome the appointing authority deems fit regarding his future in public service.

He said he received a letter from the Office of the President, granting him and six other regional governors a 10-day extension.

"I will accept whatever comes. If I must go home or stay, it is well with me," said the seasoned public servant. Ndeitunga was appointed governor in 2023 after retiring from a decorated career as Namibia's police inspector general.

He was brought out of retirement to take the regional reins in Ohangwena.

He described himself as fortunate to have been given a second chance to serve the nation.

Ndeitunga said nobody rejects the chance to serve the nation.

"But if it's time for me to go home, I will also accept that. Many people never get that opportunity," he said humbly.

For Ndeitunga, the wait is not filled with anxiety but gratitude.

He took a moment to thank the presidents under whom he has served throughout his long career in uniform and politics.

"I am proud of the journey I have had. I served to the best of my ability. For that, I am thankful," he remarked.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala confirmed receiving the extension notice.

"I'm just waiting for what's coming. Whatever it is, I will accept it," he stated.

The extension, issued by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, affects seven governors whose terms officially ended last Thursday.

The other governors who are waiting on the President's final word are Elia Irimari (Oshana), Neville Andre (Erongo), Pijoo Nganate (Omaheke), Aletha Frederick (//Kharas) and Lawrence Sampofu (Zambezi). - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na

