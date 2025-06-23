Namibia: Geingos Showcases First Lady Tenure Documentary

Ster Kinekor at Grove Mall in Windhoek was abuzz with smiles, appreciation, reflection, admiration, and laughter as former first lady Monica Geingos premiered her long-awaited documentary, titled "Lead From Where You Are: The Journey of the Office of the First Lady" (2015-2024).

The event brought together notable members of the community, with Vice President Lucia Witbooi the guest speaker. Other dignitaries included former President Nangolo Mbumba, Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the diplomatic community, former International Relations Minister Peya Mushelenga, former Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, and current Health Minister Dr Esperance Luvindao.

These are some of the many Namibians who fully supported the Office of the First Lady during Geingos' stint as First Lady. The documentary also features PDM leader McHenry Venaani, who is a long-time friend of Geingos since their Centaurus Secondary School days.

The 40-minute documentary takes off from the mining town of Oranjemund which defined and moulded Geingos into the person she is today with her parents narrating the type of person she was growing up. Coming from a small town, playing sport, studying law, and spending years as a private equity and governance expert in the financial sector, seemed to have prepared her to lead from wherever she was.