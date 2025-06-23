Namibia: Lead From Where You Are - Geingos

Former First Lady Monica Geingos says Namibians must tell their stories to avoid having them distorted by others, and where possible, lead from wherever they find themselves, to make Namibia a better place for all.

Geingos said this on Friday in Windhoek, when she premiered "Lead from Where You Are: The Journey of the Office of the First Lady (2015-2024)", reflecting a nine-year leadership journey and speaking to the work done under the Office of the First Lady.

She said over that period, the office had raised more than N$100 million, created jobs, built a youth campus they were proud of, and redefined soft power in public service. She said they owed it to themselves to show the impact of their work.

Geingos said when she was first lady, the government provided eight staff members to assist with the administration of the office and when her tenure came to an end, she decided to tag along those employees to the One Economy Foundation.

"In addition to the 55, we have more than 40 in northern Namibia, so we have pumped massive amount of money, through a non-profit organisation into the youth development space, tackling issues like gender-based violence, reproductive health, constructive masculinity," she said.

Geingos credited the smooth operationalisation of the office to former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba who managed to get the office institutionalised.

"I inherited an institutionalised structure that provided a few staff members. The government doesn't pay for the programmes of the Office of the First Lady or Office of the First Gentleman, you have to fundraise them yourself but the government gives you the platform and the social capital," she detailed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Geingos added that had Pohamba not done that, she wouldn't have been able to carry out those programmes as she redefined that role through institutionalisation.

"Because the role is unelected and doesn't have a mandate, nobody can define a role that is undefined hence the role will bend to the personality of whoever is it," she added.

Geingos said a perfect example of leading from where one is, is when former president Nangola Mumba led a nation in mourning by administering soft power.

"Soft power was wielded by president Mbumba when he calmed the nation during the mourning period leading up to the burial. His personality, demeanour, actions. He didn't fire anybody and wasn't on television angry with anything. He kept us calm and stable- that's soft power," she referenced.

Vice president Lucia Witbooi said when one is put into a position, it is important to perform.

"Monica has climbed the ladder from the beginning. She performed in all spaces she found herself in. Through the #BeFree programme, she encouraged young people to speak out, talk freely and build confidence at a young age," she said.