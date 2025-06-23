Ghana: 3 Die in Separate Road Crashes At Cape Coast, Mankessim

23 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three persons have been confirmed dead in two separate road crashes which occurred at Ekumfi Essam and Cape Coast in the Central Region.

At Cape Coast, the crash which occurred near the West gate of the University of Cape Coast, involved a Donfeng tipper truck, a Nissan Sentra saloon car, a Honda CRV 4x4, and an Apsonic motor tricycle.

The tipper truck, with registration number GN 5710-19 and loaded with sand, according to a police report from the Central Regional Police Command, was from Bronyibima.

The report explained that the truck on reaching the West gate area at UCC veered off the road and collided with the stationary vehicles.

The affected vehicles included a Nissan Sentra saloon car with registration number CR 1756-12, Honda CRV with registration number CR 319-20 and Apsonic motor tricycle.

The deceased, Wilfred Awusi Ninson, 19, according to the police, was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty after being rushed to the University of Cape Coast Hospital along with the other victims.

The body had been deposited at the hospital's morgue.

At Ekumfi Essam, on the Mankessim-Accra Highway, the accident resulted in the death of two persons.

The accident involved a tanker truck with registration number GT 5408-22 and Toyota with registration number GB 4146-22.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Fire Service, DOII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, said cause of the accident was under investigation.

He explained that, the tipper truck was travelling from Mankessim to Accra while the Toyota which could not be identified due to the extent of damage was from the opposite direction.

He stated that, personnel of the service on arrival at the accident scene, extricated two casualties from the mangled Toyota but the victims were confirmed dead at the hospital.

The bodies had been deposited at the Roman Hospital Mortuary in Mankessim

