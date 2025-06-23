Ghana: Committee for Free Tertiary Education for PWDs Holds Maiden Meeting

The Committee tasked with developing a roadmap for the implementation of the government's free tertiary education initiative for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) last Friday held its maiden meeting in Accra.

Co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, and the National President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), Mr Joseph Atsu Hormadzi, the eight-member committee was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

Opening the meeting, Dr Apaak, the Ministry of Education, was strongly committed to promoting inclusive education.

To this end he said everything would be done to ensure that the President, John Dramani Mahama's vision and pledge of providing free tertiary education to PWDs were realised.

Related Articles

Mr Joseph Hormadzi, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama's administration for the initiative.

According to him, many persons with disabilities struggle to pay their tertiary tuition fees and related expenses.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire body of persons living with disabilities, we wish to express our gratitude to H.E. the President for this initiative. It is a unique and significant package for us, and it deserves to be celebrated, as many of our students are currently stranded.

"For university education, if you do not make a payment, you cannot register, and many of our students are struggling to raise funds to pay their fees.

Hon. Deputy Minister, we are grateful to His Excellency for this vision, and we also extend our gratitude to the Hon. Minister and yourself, the Deputy Minister, for setting up this committee to ensure that the necessary modalities are outlined for PWDs to access tertiary education," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Students' Loan Trust, Dr Saajida Shiraz, who was also present at the meeting, along with her team, gave a presentation on "Facilitating Access to Enhanced Tertiary Education Financing for Students with Disabilities."