Nigeria's Top Military Officer Has Not Proposed a Complete Closure of the Country's Land Borders, but Called for Them to Be Fenced

IN SHORT: Although Nigeria's porous land borders contribute to the country's insecurity, the chief of defence staff, Christopher Musa, has not called for them to be fully closed. Instead, he has called for them to be fenced.

"Nigeria's top military officer, General Christopher Musa, has called for a full closure of the country's land borders to stop jihadist attacks," reads a Facebook post dated 4 June 2025.

The post claims that the move aims to boost security in the face of insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria.

Maj Gen Christopher Musa was appointed chief of defence staff of Nigeria in June 2023 by president Bola Tinubu. He is charged with leading the armed forces and directing joint operations and training to ensure national security.

Attacks carried out by jihadists, primarily by Boko Haram and its splinter group Islamic State West Africa Province, remain a significant threat to national security in Nigeria, especially in the northeast.

Nigeria's porous borders have allowed insurgents, weapons and supplies to move freely into the country. The country shares borders with countries like Niger, Chad and Cameroon. These are regions that also struggle with insurgencies.

But has Christopher Musa called for the full closure of Nigeria's borders? We checked.

Misleading posts

Africa Check searched online using keywords, but couldn't find a credible report of Musa asking for the full closure of the borders. Instead, we found a YouTube video posted on 7 June 2025 showing Musa at a peace summit, where he discussed the importance of securing Nigeria's border.

In the video, Musa said: "If we want to secure our borders, we must learn to fence our borders."

The media also reported Musa's statement.

As the subject is a matter of national security, the media would also have reported it if Musa had in fact called for a full closure of the land borders.

When Nigeria's land borders were closed in 2019, it had wide-ranging impacts on the economy, society and security.

This is not the first time that Musa has expressed concerns about Nigeria's porous borders. In 2024, he lamented that the country's weak border control was hindering the military's efforts to combat insurgency.

However, in June 2025 the chief of staff suggested fencing the borders rather than closing them completely.

