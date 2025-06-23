South Africa: Call for Nominations of Board Members of Saids

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mckenzie, has called for nominations for independent, suitably qualified persons with knowledge of anti-doping in sport for appointment as board members of the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (SAIDS).

Nominees should be in possession of a relevant degree or equivalent qualifications and more than five years of professional experience in any of the following fields: law, sports medicine, sport management, sport science or law enforcement.

Nominees should also demonstrate knowledge of corporate governance and familiarity with the King IV and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA); understand policy implementation; familiarity with anti-doping issues and trends; strong ethical values and principles and professional respect and recognition by peers in their occupational field.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has encouraged applications from women, youth, and persons with disabilities in line with the government's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion.

"The term of office for the Board is for a period of five years, commencing from the date of appointment in 2025 until 2030. The remuneration will be made in accordance with Treasury guidelines for public entities," the department said on Monday.

Anyone wishing to nominate persons to serve as members of South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport should submit the following:

A letter containing full names, address and telephone numbers of the nominee, giving reasons for nomination;

Recently updated Curriculum Vitae of the nominee, including three contactable references;

A brief statement signed by the nominee explaining his/her suitability for appointment.

Copies of qualifications and ID document.

Nominations are to reach the Acting Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture by closing date of 6 July 2025 via e-mail to: BoardNominations.SAIDS@dsac.gov.za.

No nomination will be considered unless all the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates.

If you have not been contacted withing three months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Enquiries can be directed to Mr Kgaogelo Phasha on 066 301 4653 or via email at Kgaogelop@dsac.gov.za.

Further information can be obtained from the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport's website www.drugfreesport.org.za.