South Africa: Deputy President Concludes Working Visit to Russia

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has returned to South Africa after successfully concluding a working visit to Russia, which included engagements in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said the Presidency on Monday.

His activities were focused on strengthening the bilateral trade and economic relations between South Africa and Russia.

Deputy President Mashatile arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

He was welcomed by Russia's Deputy Head of State Protocol Andrei Milyaev, Deputy Director of the African Department Andrei Stotlarov, and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes.

The visit began in earnest with the Deputy President laying wreaths at the Mausoleum of Moses Kotane and J.B. Marks, located in the Novodevichy Cemetery, a United Nations Heritage Site in Moscow.

Kotane and Marks were anti-apartheid activists who played pivotal roles in the South African Communist Party and the African National Congress.

Initially buried for years in Moscow, their remains were subsequently returned by the South African Government and reburied in the North West in 2015.

In Moscow, Deputy President Mashatile met with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Russian House of the Government.

They discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral political and economic cooperation between South Africa and Russia.

The dialogue focused on various areas for further collaboration, including trade and investment, minerals and energy, agriculture, health, and education.

Deputy President Mashatile travelled to St. Petersburg State University, where he delivered a public lecture on the theme "South Africa's G20 Presidency in a Rapidly Changing Geopolitical Environment."

The audience for the lecture included faculty professors, students, members of the academic community, as well as media representatives and members of the diplomatic corps.

READ | Deputy President calls for solidarity as global landscape changes

In St. Petersburg, the Deputy President visited President Vladimir Putin at the Constantine Palace, where they held bilateral meetings with the Russian delegation, which included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Deputy President expressed gratitude, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the citizens, for Russia's support in the anti-apartheid struggle and its contributions to socio-economic emancipation beyond the achievement of freedom and democracy.

"I have been tasked by the President to work tirelessly towards the translation of the strong foundation of our strategic relations into higher trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of our countries and our people," said the Deputy President.

He delivered remarks during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF'25), following President Putin's address.

READ | SA supports the inclusion of more voices at SPIEF

In addition, the Deputy President spoke at the South African Trade and Investment Seminar at SPIEF'25, which was attended by business and government leaders from both Russia and South Africa.

"We are pleased to note that through regular Parliamentary exchanges and engagements, we have been able to address common challenges, explore new opportunities for collaboration, and deepen our friendship," he said.

The Deputy President also met with the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

The Deputy President expressed his appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the State Duma and South Africa throughout the years.

He emphasised the significance of parliamentary diplomacy as a means to enhance government initiatives, promote dialogue, and facilitate progress in trade and other sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Europe and Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded his trip with a guided tour and site visit to the Port of St. Petersburg, where he met with the port's leadership and workers.

This site visit followed discussions by officials from Russia and South Africa during the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

During these talks, the two countries finalised their cooperation in the maritime sector and agreed to collaborate with participants from the logistics industry and port authorities of both nations to ensure the mutually beneficial use of port infrastructure.

Deputy President Mashatile also had the opportunity to sit down with two major Russian television news networks, Russia Today and Sputnik Africa, where he reflected on some important insights from his working visit.

Key takeaways included a strong emphasis on enhancing economic cooperation in various sectors such as agriculture, automotive, energy, mining, and collaboration in science and technology.