South Africa: Sanparks Announces Free Entry to Kgodumodumo Centre

23 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Entry into the newly launched Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre in the Free State will be free to the public until 30 September 2025.

In a statement, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said Sunday's launch of the centre at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, marked a "significant date in the calendar of South Africa's cultural heritage."

"The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre is a unique interactive facility that offers visitors an innovative, creative and quality demonstration of world-class scientific knowledge in the paleontological, archaeological and geological disciplines.

"In recognition of this significant development, South African National Parks announced that starting today [Sunday, 22 June 2025] until 30 September 2025 there will be free entry to the centre for all visitors," said SANParks.

As a result of this announcement, schools, tertiary students, communities adjacent to Golden Gate Highlands National Park and Thabo Mafutsenyane District Municipality residents will be amongst South Africans who stands to benefit from the offering.

To qualify for entry visitors are required to present a valid identification document.

The Department of Tourism launched the centre in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Speaking at Sunday's launch, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that government is diversifying the country's tourism attractions in order to grow tourism.

Meanwhile, DFFE Minister, Dr Dion George, has hailed the Centre as a powerful tool for environmental education.

The world-class facility merges science, culture, and conservation to celebrate South Africa's rich prehistoric heritage.

Visitors at the centre can explore the earth's ancient history while being inspired to protect its future.

The centre is managed by SANParks, and it is envisaged that the facility will increase the bed occupancy and more activities for visitors to the park.

The centre is set to be a key driver of local economic development, job creation and tourism growth in the eastern Free State.

