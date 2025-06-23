South Africa: Embracing Ageing - - Growing Older Should Be a Privilege, Not a Burden

opinion

Being a certain age is not more enviable than the next in that it plays equal parts in informing who you are and enhancing your world view.

It's been eight years since I officially belonged in the "youth" category. I am often reminded of this when I see adverts for group travel, study opportunities or discounts on subscriptions for young people, but also when I'm mistaken for being younger than I am. (On a side note, doesn't it seem as if there are no special opportunities or discounts for people not classified as either young or of pensionable age?)

More often than not, we want to be considered young or strive to remain young beyond our years because it is a time in our lives that society covets. You are at your peak vitality and the world is unfolding at your feet for you to discover and enjoy. Youth is associated with a state of wonder and unfettered carefreeness, so none of these assertions is altogether untrue.

Reflecting on being young and ageing, one of my favourite writers and activists, Maya Angelou, offers insight in a quote from her book of essays, Letter to My Daughter: "I am convinced that most people do not grow up. We find parking spaces and honour our credit cards....